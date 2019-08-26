Speech to Text for Truck damages bridge at Huntsville Hospital

also facing drug charges. new tonight, an inspection for structural damage is now needed after a garbage truck damaged a pedestrian bridge at huntsville hospital. a hospital employee is also recovering after being injured in the incident. hospital officials tell waay 31 the truck hit the bridge that crosses gallatin street between the hospital and the blackwell medical tower. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. he's live with what happened and what's next for this bridge. will? the good news is the hospital employee only had minor injuries. as for this bridge, you can see there are some black panels that are blocking the area where windows were broken. huntsville hospital says the garbage truck hit the bridge around 3 this afternoon. normally, the bridge is tall enough to clear most traffic, but officials say the hydraulic bed was raised. they temporarily closed part of gallatin street between governors and silvey road to clear the debris. the hospital doesn't appear to have closed the bridge to foot traffic. several people crossed while i was out here earlier. we're also working to learn how much the repairs might cost and who will foot the bill. reporting at huntsville hospital, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.