Speech to Text for Neighbors Voicing Concerns About Area's Retail

happening now -- in about an hour - hampton cove neighbors will voice their concerns about stores in their area. today they told us, they're ready to see more restaurants and retail. but that process is complicated than you might think. waay31s sierra phillips shows us what neighbors can expect in the future. "i want you to take a look at the facebook group, its the one organizing tonight's event. it's titled "not another nail salon, please!" i talked to people here in hampton cove they tell me what they do need is restaurants, and coffee shops." conquest- "i would say a starbucks, or some kind of coffee shop would be nice." i caught up with sherry conquest, a hampton cove resident of 25 years, just outside the former location of what was the 4th nail salon in the area. conquest- "it would be nice to see some other restaurants out here." just about everyone i talked with agreed. so, i took their requests to don beck, a guest speaker at monday night's meeting, and partner of a global retail group. he told me hampton cove has some challenges when it comes to attracting new businesses. the community has about 7- thousand homes ... but few employees who eat lunch in hampton cove restaurants, which makes it hard for restaurants to make ends meet. what hampton cove does have on its side is the potential for growth. conquest- "there are a lot of people out here now." so--- what needs to happen to have fewer nail salons and more restaurants? city council woman frances akridge told me the city can serve as a cheerleader for their area, but ultimately it comes down to the individual businesses and their requirements to settle somewhere. beck said as the number of homes and businesses grows, the more likely more business will come. in hampton cove, sierra phillips, waay31 news. tonight's meeting starts at 6:00 at hampton cove middle school. the group will meet in the cafeteria. more than 150-people on facebook said they were interested