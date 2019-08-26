Speech to Text for North Huntsville Resurgence

huntsville's explosive growth is on track to make it the largest city in the state within five years. new businesses and thousands of new jobs are keeping our local economy on the fast track. certain parts of the city, though, are at risk of being left behind specifically north huntsville. but a sixth generation business owner is paying his success forward - to see that doesn't happen. sot mose hall, bettie mae's customer 2:16-17 "uh, everything is good." mose hall can't say enough good things about betty mae's restaurant. "i probably eat here two or three times a week. the food is good. the quality of the food is good. the serving size is good. and the people are great." and that's why he followed them to their new location here at 2007 north memorial parkway in what used to be a rundown, eyesore of a shopping center. "it was in really bad shape. very bad shape. jim batson - owner of h.c. blake company saw beyond the blight past the reputation of north huntsville - and bought this strip mall. he moved his family's 135-year-old plumbing a/c and electrical business into the old a & p that used to anchor this shopping center. "we just saw a vision of being able to utilize the space. it had good bones. we basically took the bones and added some lipstick to it." he's fixing up and leasing the rest transforming it into something the city and more importantly this neighborhood can be proud of. "i'm glad they're doing something with the area because it's been going down for so long." he won't say exactly how much he's spent... "i can tell you this. it's cost a whole lot. haha. it's cost a whole lot of money." but he's confident of a return on that investment. he predicts 300-400 employees in and out of this shopping center daily. hunderds more eating at the restaurants... "it's just like grabbing the whole community. and so we've grabbed the whole community and we're trying to grow with the community." "jim and his team are revitalizing and repurposing at the same time. it's not just about bringing an old building back to life. it's about keeping the memory of huntsville's past businesses alive as well. this space is full of pieces of rocket city history. this table for example is one of several that's actually made out of the wood from the lanes of the old playmore bowling alley." the glass came from a local car dealership. the antique light fixtures from hale brothers furniture... "the doors came from bryce mental hospital in tuscaloosa. so we reclaimed all of those..." the turnaround is already having an impact on people like hall, who grew up just a few blocks away. "no one has moved in and made any improvements. and by them coming here and renovating this place, it's been nice. matter of fact, i'm seeing a lot of renovations going on in this area all around." "it's going to be a win win for everybody." reggie mckenzie is president of the north huntsville business association. he calls this complex a catalyst for change in north huntsville. "and we're excited about it. and the city's commited to it. business people like jim are committed. and that's all you need. the community's been ready for it. and they will support it." " and we're excited about the growth that we're looking forward to in north huntsville." batson says he doesn't see compass points north, south, east, west it's all huntsville. and together we can make all of huntsville the best it can be. "and you just have to become good members of the community. and so that's what you do. you become a good member of the community. and when you become a good member of the community. the community usually strives and helps, and everybody comes together." batson says several other restaurants will be moving in to the complex - along with an insurance company, several artist galleries - and the new offices of the north