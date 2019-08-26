Speech to Text for Driver In Deadly Wreck On The Phone

it happened. new details tonight on the bus crash that killed two people from huntsville and injured dozens of others on their way to a mississippi casino. we have now learned the driver of that charter bus was on her phone when the crash happened. that information coming from an attorney representing six of the survivors. and that's not all! as waay 31's sydney martin uncovered, the company can no longer operate buses. will league, huntsville attorney "the driver was on her cell phone, was travelling at an excess speed for the conditions. the throttle was in excess of 70 percent going through an icy bridge and the pre-trip inspection did not reveal the tires were improperly inflated. " huntsville attorney will league told me he learned, through mediation, the teague vip express bus driver was on the phone when the bus she was driving crashed last november. he also told me the tires on the bus were over inflated. it's not clear if she was even able to see the road when she crashed on i-269 in desoto county mississippi. "the passengers have provided statements that the windows were foggy where they were and we're trying to determine through expert testimony what was going on with the defrost system and could the driver even see? i did some digging today and learned the federal motor carrier safety administration will not currently allow teague vip express to conduct interstate commercial operations. i asked if the company is permanently shut down, and am still waiting to hear back. records show the company failed to pay a fine within 90 days..and it's required to have 5 million dollars worth of insurance on file. currently, the administration site shows no insurance on file. league told me nine months later ..his clients are still struggling. "i have several clients with broken backs. have had back surgery, shoulder surgery, and that's just the physical. i have several clients who are really suffering emotionally from this." syd, "i called the bus company and the owner answered..he told me couldn't talk about if the company is permanently closed and hung up on me. it's unclear if the bus driver is still employed. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." league said he expects to have a court date set in the coming league said he expects to have a court date set in the coming weeks on the lawsuit he's filed. that suit names the driver and the bus company. he's also suing the casino because it was in a joint- venture with the bus company. league says the casino should have turned the bus around when weather warnings were issued.