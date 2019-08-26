Speech to Text for Improvements To Governor's Drive

you are taking a live look at conditions on the newly- resurfaced governors drive - from the waay31 breaking news tracker. the state re-paved a five mile stretch from old big cove road to bassett street. the project started back in june. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now testing out the new pavement that's supposed to make the road safer in the rain. guys im here along where it's been raining all day long! but the new asphalt on governors drive is handling the weather well. i want to flip the camera to show you exactly what these roads look like right now. many parts of governors including in front of huntsville hospital, have standing water and are slick. but the 5 mile stretch has one driver feeling safer than before. take sot: amanda short - takes governors drive to work "since cecil ashburn closed, once a week maybe" amanda short has taken governors drive to and from work ever since cecil ashburn drive closed in january. she says she's noticed car wrecks all the time on governors drive, especially when it rains. take sot: amanda short - takes governors drive to work "a little dangerous, a little slippery i guess" but hopefully that's changing. short says once she hit the newly-paved portion of governors drive on monday, she noticed a difference. take sot: amanda short - takes governors drive to work "i did notice it was better than normal. i could tell when you switch from the old pavement to the new pavement that it felt a little stickier, a little safer" that's because the road has a special asphalt mix, allowing rainwater to seep into the ground instead of sitting on top. the department of transportation says repaving the 5 miles cost nearly two million dollars. i'm told the road still needs some permanent markings, but the entire project should be completed this week. the goal was to have it finished before school started. short says it was worth the wait. take sot: amanda short - takes governors drive to work "it seems to help if its wet with changing lanes, turning corners, it seems beneficial there" the transportation department says it's evaluating other roads for this special asphalt but wouldn't specifically say which ones. i reached out to the city to see if it's considering using the special blend ... i'm waiting to hear back. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.