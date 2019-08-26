Speech to Text for Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Labor Day Weekend

at the pump. "we'll get over it." deon mulbry says he doesn't want gas prices going up this weekend. and he's not the only one... "it's uncomfortable." still, they both can agree on one thing. that roads in huntsville are.... "horrible." ll: the gas tax law officially goes into effect september first. on monday, triple a released a report saying this weekend's gas prices are set to be the lowest in years! so, i did some digging to see whether you'll pay more this labor day weekend because of the new law. triple a says gas prices in huntsville are below the national average at $2.29. last labor day weekend, it said prices were a bit higher at 2.53. that means that even with the 6 cent tax increase.... you will still be paying less at the pump than last year! the money collected from the gas tax will go to fix roads across the state. which mulbry says makes him not mind the price increase that much. "a lot of roads are messed up, so i feel like if they got to increase to fix the roads because we all got to live here...it'll be safer." this year -- it's the first time in 27 years that the gas tax will increase! it is part of the first phase of the alabama gas tax --- which will go