Speech to Text for Heavy Rainfall In The Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this was the scene early this morning out in lauderdale county. first responders heading into a flooded building that had to close! right now -- we have a reporter live at wilson dam to give us an update on the conditions waay 31's ashley carter is live out in lauderdale county -- with an update on the intense rain and winds she is seeing. ashley? i havent seen any roads still affected by the flooding from last night...a few areas do have some ponding still but they've mostly cleared up. but look heresteps off camera you see there is still some water that spilled from over the damn after all the rain. officials told us they didn't open the spillways because they felt like their system was able to manage the rain that came last night...but they will open it up depending on the situation. reporting live in florence ashley carter waay 31 news