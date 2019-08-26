Speech to Text for 7 Injured In Crash Between City Bus And Dump Truck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start with a breaking news update out of huntsville. you're taking a live look at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck - a city bus and a dump truck! all of jordan lane is shut down now! -- and 7 people are in the hospital! you can see the dump truck tipped over - spilling part of its load on to the street. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. it all happened on jordan lane and rutledge drive around 2- 30 this afternoon. right now -- both north and southbound lanes are closed. waay 31's kody fisher is on the scene now -- he has been there for more than an hour-- kody? you're taking a live look at the waay 31 storm tracker radar! scattered showers tonight after parts of the shoals saw nearly 10-inches of rain yesterday!