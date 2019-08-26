Speech to Text for 08/26 Evening Weather

to space! compared to this past weekend, there are big improvements coming to the forecast over the next 48 hours or so. in the meantime, we'll be stuck with considerable cloudiness and dreary, damp conditions. the big shift in the pattern occurs when a cold front passes last tuesday night into early wednesday, pushing the cloud cover and rain off to the southeast. before that front passes, we'll have off and on rain and a few thunderstorms. in the wake of the flash flooding sunday in the shoals, we'll have to monitor any additional rainfall that area receives tonight into tuesday. all locations can see gusty wind and locally heavy rain with any stronger storms tuesday, but tonight, we just keep scattered showers. highs are expected in the mid 80s tuesday and wednesday and behind the cold front, things get almost fall-like. lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s starting thursday morning. afternoon highs will still be in the mid 80s, but lower humidity means a much more comfortable stretch of weather through the start of labor day weekend. speaking of labor day, highs return to the lower 90s and lows inch back up to the upper 60s by the weekend. sunday and monday hold a chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most locations should stay dry for the holiday.