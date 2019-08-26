Clear
BREAKING NEWS Investigators: Limestone County father shot and killed son in self defense, will not be charged Full Story

Huntsville crews remove debris after wreck on Jordan Lane

Huntsville crews remove debris after wreck on Jordan Lane

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 4:58 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Huntsville crews remove debris after wreck on Jordan Lane

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another update on breaking news -- after a pickup truck -- a city bus - and a dump truck all collided ... injuring 7 people! here's a live look at what's left behind on jordan lane at oakwood. almost 2 hours after the crash -- the cleanup is nearly complete. we check back in with waay 31's kody fisher with the latest information... kody what's happening now at the scene?
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events