Speech to Text for Multiple people injured in Huntsville bus, dump truck wreck

we start with breaking news out of huntsville. you're taking a live look at what's left behind after a multi-vehicle crash that caused a road shutdown. a city bus and a dump truck collided -- which flipped onto its side spilling its load! now four people are at the hospital recovering from injuries. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. it all happened on jordan lane and rutledge drive close to 2:30 p-m. both north bound lanes are now closed. that's where we find waay 31's kody fisher with what happened. kody what can you tell us? will be walking around showing the damage and scene while also describing people taken to the hospital from each vehicle. roll cue: i spoke with a man who tells me he was riding in the back right corner of the bus when the accident happened... phil batchelor/bus passenger "it was just like a movie. it's somethin', you know, a crash on a movie set, or on tv and that's what it was like. it's kind of hard to believe." the man i spoke with tells me he was the only passenger on the bus who didn't go to the hospital... but 7 other people are in the hospital... i'm will stay here to update you with every piece of new information we get about what happened... and the conditions of everyone involved in the accident...