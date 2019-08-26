Speech to Text for Keel Mountain firefighters get new gear to protect against brush fires

year ago. new details. the keel mountain volunteer fire department recently got new gear to help them combat brush fires. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a firefighter about why this is so important for that area. firefighters tell me brush fires could easily get out of control with the greenery and terrain here on keel mountain. recently, they were able to outfit 6 more firefighters with protective equipment. justin cole, keel mountain volunteer fire department "it's great to just go ahead and get our guys the right equipment so they can go ahead and just get the job done once instead of taking extra time and have to come back and do it later," justin cole is the public information officer for the keel mountain volunteer fire department. he told me they had this gear for 7 people... but now 13 people have access to it. justin cole, keel mountain volunteer fire department "it was really important because fire fighters are our greatest tool that we have. we have no fire fighters, we can't fight the fire," and fighting the fire properly is why this gear is so important. the 6 protective suits were purchased using a fire assistance grant, and cost about 42- hundred dollars. it comes with pants....face shields... gloves... and a fire resistant jacket. the clothing is made to allow firefighters to get close to wild fires and brush fires... allow them to work faster and more effectively. justin cole, keel mountain volunteer fire department "we've been on scenes where a house will be on fire and the trees are right there, either obscuring the house so we can't see it, or now the house is catching the trees on fire, or vice versa, now the trees are catching your residence on fire," cole told me creating a clear perimeter of about 40 feet from your house to where trees are, could save you and your home. reporting in madison county, alexis scott waay-31 news