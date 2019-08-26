Speech to Text for Parents appreciate upgrade to Limestone County school buses

new information... limestone county schools will be getting more than two dozen new buses - all with air conditioning. this comes just two weeks after a heat advisory had a lot of parents worried. waay 31's scottie kay learned what parents think about the upgrades. the bus i'm standing on is one of just 67 limestone county buses that currently has air conditioning. that's out of 131 buses. but, those numbers could soon change. and parents i spoke with are happy to hear it. pkg: nicholas moore, parent "it's about time!" that was nicholas moore's reaction when he heard limestone county schools will soon be getting thirty new busesall with air conditioning. nicholas moore, parent "they should've already had ac on buses a long time ago." moore says his daughter rides the bus to school and in the august heat, he says he's been worried about her safety. nicholas moore, parent "every time she gets off the bus, and everybody else gets off with her, they're all sweaty, pouring sweat. they just look pitiful when they get off the bus, with as hot as it is." and he's not the only parent glad to hear the news. angie taylor, parent "when i was a kid, we had to ride with the windows down, and with the humidity, it was unbearable. you couldn't breathe." it's the first time the district has purchased new buses in almost three years. their goal is to buy thirty more next year, with all county school buses having a-c in three years. angie taylor, parent "it's good for everybody. you don't want your children dehydrated." nicholas moore, parent "i'm glad they're working on it and i hope they do get all the buses with air on them, because they really need the air." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news transportation officials tell waay