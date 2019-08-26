Speech to Text for Teen charged as an adult in Madison County murder investigation

list of storm shelters near you. new details this afternoon. the teenager accused of killing his dad and seriously injuring his brother is being charged as an adult. the sheriff's office hasn't released the 16-year-old's name but said he facing murder and attempted murder charges. a family member gave us this picture of chad wanca who died. his 12-year-old son hunter who's in a birmingham hospital is recovering after both were shot. waay 31's sydney martin talked with the family and neighbors. she worked to learn more about the case. forrques pride, neighbor, "the sheriffs and ambulance were right behind us rushing into the neighborhood. just seeing a crowd of people outside surrounding the house. and the caution tape going up and a young child outside with his hands up." neighbors shared with us they're still reliving what they saw saturday afternoon when they pulled on to their street. the madison county sheriff's office said the 16-year-old son was outside when deputies arrived. forrques pride, neighbor,"i see him outside playing all the time. just didn't know what think honestly." pride told me his daughters played with the unidentified 16 year old wanca boy and his 12 year old brother hunter who's in the hospital...and said he never had any problems with the family. forrques pride, neighbor,"well mannered they would come out and play with the girls sometimes..my daughters sometimes. never had an issue. i thought he was doing a great job with the kids." family told us they're asking for prayers from the community during this difficult time..and shared hunter is still in serious condition but stable. chad wanca's mother told me she's working to bring her son home to tennessee to be buried. now, neighbors are hoping for answers as to what led up into the deadly shooting inside the family's home. forrques pride, neighbor,"don't know what could have been going on inside the home. but definitely a sad very sad situation." syd, "the madison county sheriffs office said the case is still under investigation. investigators have not released a motive. in madison county sm waay 31 news." neighbors tell waay 31 the 16 year old went to hazel green neighbors tell waay 31 the 16 year old went to hazel green high school. hunter is a student at meridianville middle school. the school district's spokesperson told us additional counselors were at the