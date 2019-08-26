Speech to Text for Florence business shuts down after flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a florence business is cleaning up the mess caused by sunday's flooding. this cell phone video shows just how high the water rose at the bargain hunt on cox creek parkway. the store closed early last night and remains closed today. waay 31's ashley carter is live there now with more information on what's next for the store. as you can see right behind me this store and the vacant building next door are both closed off with caution tape....the property manager told me they are going to have to take everything out of the store because the carpet and some merchandise were ruined. sukhi stephens, business owner: "that's really bad." this was suh-key stephens first reaction when she went to her friends store this morning...and saw all the damage from flooding on sunday. stephens is the owner of the ups store...two doors down from the bargain hunt...and says she's never seen it this bad in the 10 years she's been here. sukhi stephens, business owner: "lot of water and a lot of people walking sidewalk cause a lot of people want to see what's going on." the property manager...who didn't want to talk on camera...told me a drain in the back of the store...overflow ed and water came into the building...damaging the carpets and some of the merchandise. he says they were able to store inventory that was not damaged in another building. he said the inventory for the party wow store was not damaged. it was being stored in a vacant building next to bargain hunt because a car drove into the building last week. stephens says she will be there every step of the way to help her friend out during this hard time. sukhi stephens, business owner: "everybody, we know everybody, so need our help and we're jumping in" the property manager did tell me this isn't going to be a quick fix...and the store will have to stay closed until then. he says it will be at least a month before they can open their doors again. reporting live in florence...ashle y carter waay 31 news