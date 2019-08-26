Speech to Text for Athens Hazardous Waste Meeting

happening today, an environmental organization and the city of athens will meet to discuss the cost of adding a hazardous waste disposal service. it's been eleven years since the city of athens held a disposal for household hazardous items. the executive coordinator of "keeping athens and limestone county beautiful" sent out a survey to 100 people who live in the county about potential funding for a household hazardous disposal. if you need to dispose hazardous materials, huntsville and decatur offer both