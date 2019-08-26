Speech to Text for Madison County Property Tax Vote

weather advisory is issues. today is the last day for madison city residents to register to vote in the special election in september... in the election, voters will be deciding on a property tax increase to pay for new schools. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the madison city school district office with what the tax increase could mean for you. casey? marie...pat... for every 100 thousand your home is worth... the property tax increase would cost home owners one hundred and twenty dollars a year. and the superintendent of madison city schools is the one pushing for the increase. superintendent robby parker says the district is overcrowded... and it needs two new schools and more classrooms. we reported on the tax increase almost a month ago... and the people we spoke to seemed to support the decision.... because it's benefiting the schools. superintendent parker says residents in madison city need to pass the 12 mill tax in september... to help with the rapid growth in the area. the superintendent also says he does have a plan if the tax doesn't pass, but he's thinks his madison family will vote yes on it. people in madison will be able to vote on the tax on september 10th. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31