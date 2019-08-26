Speech to Text for Flooding in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flooding has been a problem in the shoals since the rain began to pour. this morning ... we're tracking where flooding continues to be an issue. waay 31's rodneya ross is in tuscumbia now with what you need to know. pat...marie...you can see cones blocking the road here into spring park and this isn't the only road closed in the shoals. i talked to the colbert county e-m-a...they told me second street and blackwell street here in tuscumbia is closed. they also said seventh street between pine street and lile street in cherokee is also closed. also in cherokee the roads near cherokee elementary and high schools are currently impassable causing the schools to be on a two hour delay. so far the county has no reports of damage. i have called franklin and lauderdale county e-m-a offices but was not able to reach anyone to find out about damages and road closures in those areas. once i do have an updatw i'll make sure to pass it on to you. reporting live in tuscumbia, rr, waay 31 news.