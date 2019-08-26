Clear

Road Closed For Utility Work

Part of Holmes closing today.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

breaking news just into the waay 31 news room within the past 5 minutes. g-7 countries have agreed to an immediate $20 million fund to help amazon countries fight wildfires. we have a traffic alert for you this morning. in just a few hours... a portion of holmes avenue between dement street and andrew jackson way will close for street work. the closure begins at 7 a-m and end at 5 p-m on wednesday. crews will be working on utilities and street resurfacing. drivers should avoid the area if possible.
