Speech to Text for Road Closed For Utility Work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 news room within the past 5 minutes. g-7 countries have agreed to an immediate $20 million fund to help amazon countries fight wildfires. we have a traffic alert for you this morning. in just a few hours... a portion of holmes avenue between dement street and andrew jackson way will close for street work. the closure begins at 7 a-m and end at 5 p-m on wednesday. crews will be working on utilities and street resurfacing. drivers should avoid the area if possible.