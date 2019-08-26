Clear

Tropical Storm Dorian Long lines

Preparing for tropical storm Dorian.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:05 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Tropical Storm Dorian Long lines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people in puerto rico are lining up for hours to get water and supplies ahead of tropical storm dorian. the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by wednesday, bringing strong winds, rain and storm surges. this line was at a costco store southwest of san juan sunday. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with the latest track for dorian...
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events