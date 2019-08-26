Speech to Text for Tropical Storm Dorian Long lines

people in puerto rico are lining up for hours to get water and supplies ahead of tropical storm dorian. the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by wednesday, bringing strong winds, rain and storm surges. this line was at a costco store southwest of san juan sunday. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with the latest track for dorian...