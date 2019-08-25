Speech to Text for Two People Rescued from Floodwaters in Colbert County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forum later this year. we continue our waay 31 weather team coverage now in colbert county. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is live with news about a water rescue. lauren. greg, the warnings are for for a reason. as you can see behind me, there is a road closed barricade up at the intersection of mulberry lane and moody lane in cherokee. the colbert county emergency management agency director michael smith told me that they had to rescue two people after they tried to drive through this flooded area. those people are okay and no one was injured but we are warning everyone these roads are blocked off for a reason it's truly unsafe to drive through them and you could get stuck.