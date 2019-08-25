Speech to Text for DELUGE CAUSES FLOODING IN THE SHOALS

got hit-- mitchell boulevard ... coffee road ... and commerce street are all closed becuase of flooding. those streets are near mcfarland park and the tennessee river. waay 31's ashley carter is live in front of bargain hunt near the corner of cox creek parkway and florence boulevard. greg, by the time i got over here ... bargain hunt had been completely evacuated and the fire officials were working to clean up what they could.... a pizza hut and this vacant building behind me also had some pretty bad flooding...but it didn't look like anybody had it as bad as bargain hunt. daniel smith, lives in florence: "it's really a sad thing you know." daniel smith came to the shopping center to grab food ... and pulled up to a big surprise stores right next door to where he was going to eat were completely flooded inside ... something he was concerned about. daniel smith, lives in florence: "i was wondering if there was gonna be damage to some of the stores, worrying about the store owners, it's really it's a hard thing." i spoke with the property manager for the vacant building next to bargain hunt. he didn't want to go on camera. off-camera ... he told me they'd been keeping inventory for the party wow store after a car drove into it monday. but because of the flood water ... they had to move all the inventory to somewhere dry. fire officials told me before helping with clean up they had to help people trapped inside their vehicles they say if you don't have to leave the house....it's best to just stay put. gary wilson, florence fire department: "it'll be a good time to stay at home and enjoy the rest of your weekend." wilson told me it could take up to a week before bargain hunt will be able to put a dollar value on the damages. so the store will have to stay closed until then. reporting live in florence...ashle y carter...waay 31 news