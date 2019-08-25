Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 8/25

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

most of the showers and thunderstorms across the tennessee valley so far today have been in the shoals, where numerous reports of flooded roadways were reported in florence earlier this afternoon. more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to overspread the entire region overnight and persist throughout monday. the primary concern through tonight and into tomorrow morning will be heavy rainfall and localized flooding. frequent lightning is also possible with any storms overnight or tomorrow. severe weather is not expected at this time. more scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into tuesday before a cold front finally brings and end to this active