if you've ever been to a tailgate, you might have played the popular game of cornhole to pass the time before a game. well cornhole is now being played professionally around the country, and it came to huntsville earlier today. more than 80 people signed up to play in the first ever huntsville tailgate classic cornhole tournament on butler green at campus 805 today. the american cornhole organization wanted to kick off their fall season right here in the rocket city. players coming from not just around alabama, but also mississippi, tennessee, and kentucky to compete for the five thousand dollar purse! it wasn't all professionals throwing the bags and trying to lead their teams to victory either, there were amateur local players who created teams and got to play too! johnny box/aco certified official "two, three, four, five years ago, i didn't see all this cornhole playing and now it's like everywhere you go, in all your little sports bars and stuff. two or three times a week you're having little tournaments. you never would have thought you'd see someone on espn throwing cornhole bags and now you see it all the time with the college's playing it and stuff." the huntsville-madison county convention and visitors bureau helped put on this event and they were pleasantly surprised by how many people came out to support the tournament and play in it. they're hoping to continue the huntsville