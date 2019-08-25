Speech to Text for Taking a Look Inside First Baptist Church of Madison's Building Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

donations as well. new this evening ... the oldest church in the city of madison has wrapped up a 3 point 6 million dollar building project. we're giving you a first look inside to see what's new. waay 31's ashley carter is live outside first baptist church of madison to give you a tour. ashley? greg, where i'm standing right now was just grass not too long ago. but now it's a place where people from all over madison can come and fellowship with their community. members of the community came together inside the new fellowship hall today. they finally got to see the end result to a project that took about 3 years to complete. the director of the building project says the expansion was needed. that's because of all of the growth happening in and around madison. he says it was a good problem to have. but, new worshipers began to make the church a little crowded. the new fellowship hall ... allows a lot more elbow room. "we are within the historic district of madison so there was only a few things we can do and one of them was to build a fellowship hall and renovate our old fellowship hall and add classrooms there so we would have more space for our kids and the new adults that were coming to our church." hamilton tells me the new fellowship hall will serve as a multipurpose room the community can use for not only worship services ... but also non-religious meetings. live in madison ashley carter waay 31