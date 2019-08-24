Speech to Text for INVESTIGATORS: JUVENILE KILLED MAN AND CRITICALLY HURT CHILD IN TONEY

new at ten. a juvenile is charged as an adult tonight. that's after investigators say he murdered a man ... and critically hurt a child. all three people are part of the same family. just after noon today ... madison county deputies arrived at a home on barberry lane in toney. outside ... they found that juvenile suspect with his hands in the air. inside the home ... they found the two people with gunshot wounds. thanks for watching tonight at ten. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alexis scott is live at the madison county sheriff's office with more. alexis. ajuvenile is now booked into madison county jail after shooting an adult and another juvenile. that juvenile is in critical condition and is currently at children's hospital in birmingham. the juvenile that shot at the two victims is being charged as an adult for murder and attempted murder. there is no other further info at this time. thank you alexis. investigators tell us they won't identify the victims until they're sure family members know what happened first.