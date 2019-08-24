Speech to Text for Carson's Late Forecast 8/24

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pastor says they're planning more events like this with police. a few spotty showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon across the tennessee valley. as we go through the next few hours, this activity will fade away with the loss of daytime heating. most areas will be dry after sunset this evening. as we go through the overnight hours, some data is suggesting some more showers and isolated thunderstorms developing especially west of i-65. most areas should stay dry through the morning hours. by midday sunday, showers and thunderstorms will once again develop with daytime heating. coverage tomorrow will be more widespread than what we have seen so far today. while widespread severe weather is not anticipated on sunday, any stronger storm could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. more widespread rain is expected on monday as well, but thunderstorm chances will be just a little lower. a cold front will move through the tennessee valley tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, but also bringing the end to the this very active pattern we have had for the last several days. the humidity will also move out with the cold front, bringing pleasant weather to close out the work week and into labor day weekend. temperatures throughout the next seven days will stay in the 80s, with overnight lows staying mild near 70. thanks, chris. we'll check back in with you later in the show. more than 50 wildfires are