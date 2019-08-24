Speech to Text for HUNTSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS HOLDS FORUM TO EDUCATE PARENTS OF SCHOOL DANGERS

park at 7. vaping, drugs, bullying ... even shootings. those are some of the dangers your children can experience when they go to school. waay 31's alex torres- perez breaks down how huntsville city schools are making sure parents are involved in their kid's school safety. ll: parents want to make sure that their kids are safe when they are at school. that's why huntsville city schools held a forum to make sure they knew what resources are available to keep their kids safe. "there's a lot going on in the world." anjanette wiggins is a parent and teacher at huntsville city schools. she says she needs to be aware of the dangers her students and kids could face. "as much information that we can get about wherever it's coming from can only help us." but she says parents also play an important role. "if i see something that concerns me, i want to make sure i have that home contact to make sure we are all communicating." the safety and inclusion forum was created to get parents involved in their kids' safety. organizations from around the city educated parents on what they can do to help. the worst thing i have as a parent is to know that my children were hurt somehow at school and that i did nothing to make it better... richard alexander is a father of five. he volunteers for the huntsville safety task force formed after a shooting at blossomwood elementary. a lot of parents aren't worried about what's going on in their kids lives until something dramatic and terrible happens. alexander says the forum was one of the task force's ideas to make schools safer. he believes by informing parents it can keep kids safe in and out of the classroom. we have to make sure every form of violence whether it's just fights and bullying, whether it's knives coming into the school, whether it is contraband like vaping or drugs, or whether it's guns coming into school. that we control that so that we know that when we send our kids there, they can come home safe every day. ll: the school district is planning on future events like today's to make sure parents stay aware. reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news the huntsville safety task force says it has more ideas to improve safety. but the district