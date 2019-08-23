Speech to Text for Week 1 of Friday Night Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's head out to sylvania now who's taking on scottsboro in a jamboree game to start off the season. the rams cheerleaders trying to get the fans pumped up for this one. -jumping right into the second half now, sylvania leading scottsboro 21-7. the wildcats fought hard to dig out of the deficit and had a breakaway run by quarterback christopher manning who take it into the endzone within the first five minutes of the second half. -sylvania's number 27 keenan wilbanks returned the favor here with his own run for a touchdown bringing the and scottsboro goes on to win 35 to 28. out in sand mountain.. plainview taking on collinsville. they've been waiting all summer to storm the field. -collinsville panthers wasting no time with a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. -pantherns number 12 qb kaleb jones with a run for that first touchdown. -the plainview bears answered with a first down pass to number 10 logan bell just before the first quarter ended. it was a battle out there in the sand mountain. final score tonight collinsville wins big 50 to 6. hometown focus open good evening and thanks