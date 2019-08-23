Speech to Text for Week 1 of Friday Night Football

westminister christian academy wildcats stay at home for their first game of the season going against the kate duncan smith dar patriots. in the second quarter qb nick mcfarland throws a touchdown bomb to number 11 sam sheppard for a wildcat touchdown westminster christian adding to their lead. the patriots not going down without a fight with qb #10 justin stubblefield throws right in the middle to #9 tj leonard with the patriots trailing by 14. the wildcats display there offensive domniance with nick mcfarland throwing right to #11 sam sheppard he'll have to fight for this one... but again he fids the end zone. the wildcats win 68-34!!! in morgan county... armore is coming to town taking on west morgan. band is look good. in the first quarter in the red zone.... ardmore high has the ball and it's passed to wide reciever cason hodges... safety kaden cook comes in with the interception over hodges. tigeres ball now, its fumble. west morgan again... able to secure the rock. but things turn for the better for ardmore.. the tigers win 27-7. the tigers win 27-9. it was a rainy one out in florence where the wilson warriors took on the sheffield bulldogs. these two teams faced off this same exact day last year with sheffield taking the win. the warriors looking for some revenge. after turning the ball over on downs, wilson picks off sheffield's kameron bowling. and the warriors make them pay, this 1 yard touchdown run put them up 7-0. but not so fast. on the kickoff, just watch sheffield's aj cherry.... look at him just shoving all the warriors off of him, as he looks swarmed. cherry breaks free for an amazing 80 yards for the touchdown! sheffield wins 39 to 19 it's a clash of two defending state champions the 1a mars hill bible panthers face off against the 2a fyffe red devils. we jump into the second quarter where fyffe is up by 1. red devils running back ben bryan takes the handoff and barrels his way through panther defenders to get in the red zone. devils quarterback zach pyron wants in on the action, takes this one himself all the way to the 1 yard line. the devils would punch it in with this quick inside handoff here and a nice little hurdle over the defender. mars hill tries to respond as quarterback walker white throws a deep ball to the goalline but it comes up short, picked off by fyffe. fyffe goes on to win 21 to 13 over mars hill bible steven dilsizian is at mars hill bible for the battle of the reigning state champs.... he's with the panters senior qb walker white... after the tough loss. its time for us to pay the bills.. we have more friday night football next including the last round of scoreboards from north alabama.