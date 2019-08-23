Speech to Text for Week 1 of Friday Night Football

well we are finally here. friday night football has arrived. lauren we were all over north alabama tonight.. first impressions of some teams.?? this week's game of the week is austin and hartselle. last year the tigers had the black bears in their den.. and hartselle got the win.. lets get the 2019 season started! this game is a big one.... jackson boyer, the navy comitt leading hartselle on the field to face the black bears... if you know the tigers.. you know they bring the student section.. hear them? they're ready, lets get to it. first drive, hartselle defense showing out.. taking down austin qb quincy criteendon. same drive, quincy finding his groove, he's going to look to the far corner of the end zone. out of no where.. james shackleford scores!!! 7-0 austin early lead. now their students getting excited. hartselle trying to slow momentum. marc pettus with the sack on crittendon!! but austin will pick right back up, this quincy kid, loves to look to the corner, a tipped pass a touch down catch by jevon jackson!! 14-0 black bears. jackson told me before the game he wanted to get on tv, when you make plays like that... you do just that!! austin wins 45 to 14. to madison city stadium, james clemens taking on one of the best schools in georgia, grayson is in town. in the second quarter close game.. for the jets ... they trail by 5 james clemens fans packed the stadium... and the jets are triailing because of this guy. ryan king, he's commited to georgia tech. grayson on the move again.. qb cj dixon has to scramble he gets taken down by chance starling... chance's brother chase is the qb, he's able to connect with chris hope!! good gain for the first down... jets fall final score grayson wins 23-13. let's head out to tommy r ledbetter stadium, where buckhorn hosts madison county. the bucks student section was fired up on johnny cash night. madison county's austin mills hands it off to isaiah perdue who's taken down quickly by buckhorn's caden garver. still in the first, tigers qb mills runs out of the pocket looking for anyone who's open, and he throws it into the endzone and it's interceptted by the bucks deangelo bell! bell definitely got the turnover chain for that one. bucks with the ball, brandon mcneal hands it off to justin hambrick who moves buckhorn closer to the endzone. a few plays later, mcneal to hambrick again, but boom! hambrick taken down by madison county's reid tate! right now the bucks are up 35- 21 in the fourth quarter. moving on now to milton frank stadium where the lee high generals host crosstown rival the columbia eagles! when we got to the game the generals lead the eagles 35 nothing. and lee just kept going a'varius lewis with the quarterback keeper and he'll plow his way through those columbia defenders fall into the endzone to add another touchdown to the scoreboard, 41 nothing the score. lee highs osama simpson goes to kick it off after that, and it's the eagles edward gaston with the return and he run it back for 40 yards! then a few plays later, columbia snaps the ball and the ball is loose! quarterback hunter marshall is scrambling for the ball, but the generals snatch it up and lee has possession again. lee qb lewis with the quick toss back to brandon bryant and he makes it look easy! another touchdown for the generals to make it 49 nothing going into halftime final score lee dominated columbia 49 to 0. coming up next on friday night football... more scores and highlights including .... plus, ... back with more after the break