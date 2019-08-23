Speech to Text for Man dead in Owens Cross Roads car fire

new information tonight -- the man who called 911 about the car fire in owens cross roads says he tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. "it was just not enough to put out what we needed to get put out." according to police -- the fire killed a man on old big cove road. the road was shut down for more than 2 hours. waay 31's kody fisher is live in owens cross roads after speaking to the man who tried to save the victim's life. kody... live: talk about how police and coroner have not released the name of the victim yet but said they were working to notify family. roll cue: the man who called 911 tells me this fire was a difficult sight to see... cutis jordan and his construction crew were working on a project on old big cove road when... curtis jordan/called 911 "we noticed some smoke billowing up from about 100 yards up the road." they saw this jeep rolling down the road... it eventually... curtis jordan/called 911 "stalled in the middle of the road." by the time it reached them it was... curtis jordan/called 911 "completely engulfed in fire." jordan used to be a volunteer fire fighter in tennessee so he immediately grabbed a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but it was not enough they even tried to save the man inside... curtis jordan/called 911 "the fire was too intense for us to help get him out. we tried without puttin' anyone in any more danger." the state fire marshal's office is investigating to find out exactly how this happened... as soon as we get details from their investigation... we will let you know... reporting live in owens cross roads... kody fisher...