Speech to Text for 10th annual Fall Home and Garden Show kicking off in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... the 10th annual fall home and garden show will kick off tomorrow in huntsville . it showcases the latest remodeling, building, and landscaping products in the area. 100 different businesses will have stations in the south hall of the von braun center, with a majority of them from north alabama. the exhibit will be in town both saturday