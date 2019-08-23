Speech to Text for Expectant Mothers Are Concerned Over Local Doctor Policy Change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six! a huntsville doctor is making waves after banning doulas and other privately-hired non-medical assistants. as waay 31's marie waxel explains... the message posted in their office raises serious concerns and frustration for expectant mothers. more than 17-hundred shares... and another 12- hundred comments. and that's only on one facebook page. they're commenting about new policy at this all women's obgyn in huntsville. su: the big issue is this very statement. in writing, it reads dr. edith aguayo quote "has decided to no longer collaborate with doulas or other lay support." leaving many women from north alabama and beyond.... upset and demanding answers. nats justen alexander and brianna barker lead huntsville's international cesarean awareness network chapter... or ican for short. they say they're hearing from many expecting mothers who are concerned. ja "we were sent a picture of the policy itself and when we read it we thought this is a change this needs to be notified to the community, and we frequently post policy updates we get notified of these things all the time so we both policy updates on our public space frequently." bb "we want to make sure that families can make decisions as soon as they can, because in pregnancy and maternity care time is a factor." that includes sharing policy changes from local doctors. sharing this post is no different. ja"people are all very different as far as their cultural expectations, their religious preference, preferences based off their past experiences, a traumatic history we just don't know what people are walking through and why they may need a certain type of support." bb"doulas or other lay- support people what is lay- support people? i think there was a lot of fear and and wondering how far is it going to go you know i'm is it are we going to restrict it to only my spouse or is that a lay- support person? doulas are essentially a patient advocate. they provide non-medical support with a focus on the mom's well- being. bb"it's important to remember that not everyone has the family support there a doula can be very beneficial for single moms, for military mom and maybe their spouse is deployed, for a family that may have moved out of state and they don't have family that can come and help them. i reached out directly to dr. edith aguayo's office at all women's obgyn to talk specifically about the change in policy and this poster in their lobby. su: i was told the doctor did not want to comment on her decision. the person on the phone told me the information was not meant to reach people outside the office. it was meant to stay internal to patients only. i attempted to contact local doulas and expectant mothers, but those i spoke with didn't feel comfortable sharing their thoughts on camera. so i reached out to local attorney geoffrey merry and his colleagues in the birth rights bar association. they issued a lengthy statement... but the bottom line... "it is important to remember that women who are pregnant or seeking to become pregnant should seek out care that falls in line with their vision for their pregnancy and birth." in the meantime, the comments continue to heat up on social media regarding the change in policy... and still no explanation why. "we would love to see the office and local doulas have a meeting and come to some kind of middle ground, i think that would be great." in huntsville, mw waay 31 news. dr. agyayo's office has yet to release a statement, but said they are working to figure out how they will address the issue . in the meantime, justen and brianna say they've spent hours monitoring their facebook page and deleting inappropriate comments. . to join in on this conversation, you can find a link to the original post when