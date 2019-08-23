Speech to Text for Possible Joe David Stadium Facelift

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to own horses anymore. the possibility of the joe davis stadium being turned into a mutli-use sports complex has people excited! waay-31s alexis scott spoke with business owners near the stadium about how this could impact their sales. right now, the parking lot here at joe davis is empty... but soon, it could be full of people from all over. and that has nearby business owners excited about the possibility of more customers. eileen, business owner "i love the fact that it would bring in all these outsiders to our town. love the fact that we're getting all these new sporting areas, that's very exciting," eileen owns a business close to joe davis stadium. she told me she"d love to see it turned into an athletic facility for sports like soccer... football.. and lacrosse. eileen, business owner "soccer's gotten really big in this area so it's going to continue to grow especially if we can get tournaments in. out of town tournament coming here rather than us going there," on thursday, the huntsville city council discussed plans to spend around 8-million dollars to renovate the stadium. if that happens, eileen is excited it could bring more people to her cake shop. the city is still looking into when to start the project but says it's exciting for the sports world. john hamilton, city of huntsville "we would love to see a soccer team owner want to bring a team here. we think that that venue would be suitable for one of the minor league soccer teams," even though the plans are still in the beginning stages, eileen told me she's already looking into some sort of renovation herself! she hopes it will encourage more people to start exploring the parkway. eileen, business owner "it's just a great little area. it's so convenient to downtown, you know just a great place to be," city officials told us there isn't enough room in the budget this year to start the project... but if they move forward with plans, there's options to work into into future budgets. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news. if approved, the stadium could house 6-thousand people and could host high school football games