Speech to Text for Sherriff Facing 13 Count Indictment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police don't suspect foul play. tonight, waay 31 has learned, if the limestone county sheriff is convicted of more than a dozen charges against him, he may never have to spend a day behind bars. sheriff mike blakely is facing 13 criminal charges for theft and ethics violations. most of the charges are felonies waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office after talking with an attorney about the charges. scottie? dan, najahe... i talked to an attorney today who helped break down the 13 charges the sheriff is facing. sheriff mike blakely didn't want to talk with me on camera, but he was back at work again today and he appeared to be in good spirits, despite his legal troubles. mike blakely might be the longest-serving sheriff in alabama, but if he's convicted of theft and ethics charges, he would have to give up his position. the sheriff was re-elected in november of 2018 by the same constituents who indicted him on twelve felony charges and a misdemeanor. the charges come with different levels of punishment. some with minimum to no jail time and just fines. others with up to 20 years in prison. however, if convicted, the judge has the right to give sheriff blakely probation. so he'd serve no time, as long as he follow conditions set by the judge. no trial date has been set for blakely as of tonight. the attorney general's office ... which launched the investigation back in october ... told me today he will remain in his position as sheriff, pending the outcome of his criminal case. if he is convicted, he would be removed from office. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news