Speech to Text for Road Reopens After Deadly Vehicle Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update - you' re taking a live look at old big cove road... it reopened about 25 minutes ago after a car fire that killed a man. crews shut down a stretch of the road from green mountain road to old highway 431 while authorities responded. thank you for joining us this evening... i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher has been at the scene since the news first broke. kody we understand you just got some new information -- what have you learned since we saw you at 5? in the last 30 minutes police tell me they believe the man who died here was elderly... and right now... they are working to notify his family... old big cove road was shut down for nearly two and a half hours as crews investigated the fire... right now... we still are not going to show what type of vehicle the man was driving... because it might identity who died before police can tell his family... i spoke with one who was working nearby who told me he called 911 and tried to rescue the man from the vehicle... but it was engulfed in flames... police tell me as soon as they tell the family their loved one died... they will release his name... the state fire marshall is handling the investigation to determine exactly how this happened... reporting live in owens cross roads... kody fisher... waay 31 news..