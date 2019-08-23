Speech to Text for Mazda Toyota Plant to Strengthen Housing Market

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's sydney martin learned what buyers and sellers can expect with the growth. micah matson, real estate broker "when i first moved here, about eight years ago, real estate was pretty tough and it seemed like things were moving pretty slowly." as a real estate broker, micah matson has experienced the ups and downs of the housing market. he says with mazda- toyota and its recently- announced suppliers bringing in thousands of jobs the market has changed. janette hostettler, mazda toyota manufacturing, "we have many of these suppliers or we want to call them partners right here on site at mazda-toyota because we can gain and learn for them and they can learn from us. and it brings a lot of hiring and people." janette hostettler is the vice president of production for mazda-toyota. she says there are currently 5 on-site suppliers for the plant. other suppliers are building nearby. matson said as more announcements come and workers move into town it's going to make finding a home more difficult. micah matson, real estate broker" 'all of the housing is going to get eaten up.' we've had some pretty slow times, where houses are just sitting, and i think this is exactly what we needed." matson says he's noticed the market changing, with homes going quickly because demand is sky- rocketing. micah matson, real estate broker "there's not enough housing for all the people moving here. we don't have enough houses to list. if you did list one, you'd sell it right away." hostettler said the business they are bringing to north alabama will be noticed by everyone in the area. janette hostettler, mazda toyota manufacturing, "for us made vehicles and for our economy it's absolutely important." and matson says home prices will keep going up. micah matson, real estate broker "there's also a change in the overall attitude as a seller. you no longer feel like you have to give so many concessions, because you kind of know you're in the driver's seat." in limestone county sm waay 31 news.