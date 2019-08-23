Speech to Text for Sheriff Accused of Stealing $84,000

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office after digging deeper into the indictment. scottie, what new information have you learned tonight? dan, najahe... sheriff mike blakely is facing multiple theft charges. i added up how much money he's accused of stealing and it came out to about 84- thousand dollars over the course of several years. a limestone county grand jury, made up of 16 of sheriff mike blakely's taxpayers, indicted him on 13 theft and ethics charges after an investigation by alabama attorney general steve marshall's office. the indictment says he stole money from campaign contributions, law enforcement funds, and inmates' personal funds from a safe inside the sheriff's office, with some of these accusations dating back to 2014. the indictment states he stole from his campaign account four separate times. the amounts ranged from 15- hundred dollars all the way up to 4-thousand. in all, he's accused of taking 11-thousand dollars--that should have gone towards his campaign--for his personal use. however, it's unclear how he used the money. that's not all the money the sheriff is accused of stealing. the indictment states he stole several thousand additional dollars and used his official position for personal gain... in the form of an interest-free loan. the indictment says blakely also solicited a one-thousand dollar wire transfer from a subordinate to use for himself, a family member, or a business with which he is associated. this comes seven months after a separate case, where a sheriff's office employee filed an official complaint with the labor department about having to work the annual sheriff's rodeo without pay. that complaint, filed back in february, states deputies were forced to do patrol work while off-duty. the government found two violations and the sheriff's office settled for fifty- thousand dollars. that money was distributed among its employees. tonight, no one will confirm for me if the u-s department of labor complaint and some of the charges blakely now faces are related. again, we're still working to learn how the sheriff spent all the money he's accused of stealing.. and why the investigation was launched. live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news