Major renovations coming to Huntsville Iceplex

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

-- head to waay tv dot com. crews are already working on renovations at huntsville's municipal ice complex. more than 95-hundred square feet has been added to the east side of the building. they're building four locker rooms, an open locker area, a large multi-purpose room, restrooms, and a storage room for staff. the city of huntsville says the three-million dollar project will give the iceplex the space it
