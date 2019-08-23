Speech to Text for More than 130 students at Alabama A&M waiting on housing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. right now more than 130- students at alabama a-and-m ... are waiting on housing. it has them in a real bind as the fall semester is already underway. waay-31s alexis scott explains why they're in limbo - and the university's response. "of course you know it's a wait for everything just don't give up. if you got class, continue going to class," this alabama a&m student didn't want to be identified. but he told me the most students can do is try to find a friend to stay with on campus. a&m officials told me they have 6-thousand students this year, and there aren't enough beds for everyone. in order to get a dorm placement students must pay a 100-dollar deposit... have their financial aid completed... and already be registered for classes. back in april, 14-hundred students didn't have a dorm. as of today, that number is down to 132. it's a first-come, first-serve process which is why students are encouraged to apply early. many of the students who don't have dorms are registered for class and have finished the requirements. "don't be discouraged. still do good in your classes. if people are helping you, you know, allowing you to take showers and stuff, use their restroom, you know just to comfort you then just continue to be grateful for that," a&m staff told me they're happy with the growth they're seeing... they just don't have enough space. they told me they are actively working to get everyone a place to stay as soon as possible waay 31's alexis scott reporting... we reached out to the university about long-term housing plans -- but we haven't heard back. two years ago, the university put students in hotels. we're also waiting to hear back about why they stopped doing