Alabama doctors notified to report serious illnesses patients might have from vaping

new information this evening -- doctors around the state have been notified to report any serious illnesses their patients might have from vaping. this comes after the centers for disease control and prevention reported a death in illinois is linked to vaping. waay 31's ashley carter spoke with a doctor today who isn't surprised the state health department is taking action. jason smith, doctor: "we don't have a lot of information on e-cigarettes right now." which is why dr. jason smith believes the state wants them to report any vape-related illnesses. he says the more information they have on the harmful effects...the more they can do to regulate them. jason smith, doctor:"if somebody sees a pneumonia or the flu or what not, you know if you can associate that with vaping then it's time to get the database rolling. people i talked with today say they are happy the state is cracking down on vaping. dustin wright lives in huntsville: "i think something should be done, and quickly because you know it's becoming trendy and people are getting injured, it's a public concern." daniel thrower, lives in huntsville: "my generation isn't supposed to be addicted to nicotine and just vaping and jules and all that stuff has actually brought it to our generation." huntsville resident daniel thrower told me he vapes occasionally but has concerns now after health officials are reporting nearly 200 people who vape in 22 states have reported severe breathing illnesses. daniel thrower, lives in huntsville: "it scares me." look live: doctors with the lung center at huntsville hospital told me they've had patients who work at vape stores get asthma from second hand smoke from vapes. but there haven't been any severe cases reported in huntsville yet. in huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news doctors say even if the state adds more regulations...pe ople will only turn to cigarettes because they're already addicted to nicotine from vaping today, health officials in illinois reported what could be the first death in the country to be tied to vaping! in their report, it says a person who recently vaped died after being hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness. no information about the patient was released. the illinois department of health says it saw the number of people with respiratory illness double to 22 in the last week!