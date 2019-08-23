Speech to Text for Search for man missing in waters at Sheffield park called off due to severe weather

bad weather in the shoals is halting a search effort for a possible drowning victim. in the last hour ... crews broke away from their search near riverfront park in sheffield. they'd been out there since 3am ... after a witness said he saw a man go in last night and never come back up. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the search area. breken? sheffield police told waay31 a witness came to the department a little before 3 am saying he saw a man walking into the water at riverfront park. the witness said the person claimed he was going to swim across the river to florence, then he saw him drop something. mothershed- our witness picked up the id and said hey you dropped this and he said ehh i'll get it when i get back. our witness watched him walk into the water and said he lost site of him at about 30 feet. we now know the id the witness had is not the person believed to be missing in the water. search and rescue crews sent dive teams in to locate the person but they are facing a lot of challenges. mothershed- we've got the dam that's up there so we've got a current and there is also more pulling down that way and we've got a wall here that creates a current that goes both ways. the weather has been a big challenge in this search as well we know officials are in contact with the national weather service and working on