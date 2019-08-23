Speech to Text for Death Investigation Underway

download. this morning, florence police are investigating a death after they identified a male body that was found in the tennessee river last night. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now about investigation. casey? florence police have been working on this death investigation for hours... and they even made a post on their facebook page asking for people to help identify the man. take a look at this... here is the facebook post florence police made... describing the body as a white male... about five feet, 10 inches tall...and wearing glasses. police also told us he is a 30 to 50 year old man... and he had an ace bandage on his right leg going from the middle of his calf to his toes. officials say they received a call around six p-m on thursday... saying a fisherman at mcfarland park saw a body floating in the water. marine police and florence police department then responded and recovered the body. police say this is an ongoing dead investigation and they will release more information when they can. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay