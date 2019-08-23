Speech to Text for Weather Could Affect Friday Night Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's finally here! football friday -- but with lightening in the forecast and new security policies at schools -- there's a lot of information you need to know before heading to the games. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at milton frank stadium with a breakdown of what you need to know. vo i talked to local school districts who told me they follow the alabama high school athletic association guidelines weather policies...which is to evacuate the field at the first sight of lightening. this means both teams will leave the field...and all fans must leave the stands. i learned that the schools have designated areas inside their buildings such as the cafeteria or gym for fans to go to take cover -- or fans can choose to go to their own vehicles. no one will be allowed back to the field until 30 minutes after the last sight of lightening. now as far as safety is concerned -- huntsville city schools recently implemented a clear bag policy. take a look at your screen vo i talked to local school districts who told me they follow the alabama high school athletic association guidelines weather policies...which is to evacuate the field at the first sight of lightening. this means both teams will leave the field...and all fans must leave the stands. i learned that the schools have designated areas inside their buildings such as the cafeteria or gym for fans to go to take cover -- or fans can choose to go to their own vehicles. no one will be allowed back to the field until 30 minutes after the last sight of lightening. now as far as safety is concerned -- huntsville city schools recently implemented a clear bag policy. take a look at your screen graphic these are the guidelines if you need to bring a bag... it needs to be clear and not exceed a specific size a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag is ideal... small clutch bags that are about the size or a hand are allowed and if you need a bigger bag for medically necessary items you can take it for inspection at a designated gated. live since we are looking at rain -- you may want to bring a blanket or towel with you to keep your seat dry. if you bring one of those to a huntsville city schools game it'll have to be over your shoulder when you walk into the game. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31