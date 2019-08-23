Clear
BREAKING NEWS Marshall County sheriff: Douglas High probe leads to assault charge for juvenile Full Story

Mars Rock Named After Rolling Stones

At a Rolling Stones concert, actor Robert Downey Jr. announced that NASA has named a rock, one that rolled about 3 feet on the surface of Mars, after the acclaimed rock band.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

Speech to Text for Mars Rock Named After Rolling Stones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county sheriff's office. new details on a cryptic video posted by actor robert downey junior... what do nasa, the rolling stones, the rose bowl and mars have in common? at their concert last night in the rose bowl -- he announced nasa named something after the band on mars! when the "in-sight" landed on mars ... it pushed one of the rocks and it rolled away.. the rock rolled about 3 feet -- that's the furthest nasa has seen a rock roll on another planet. it was named... rolling stones rock.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events