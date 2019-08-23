Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. lightning may be a concern for friday night football here's what you need to know. vo if lighting strikes both teams will be evacuated from the field. all fans must leave the stands with the option to take cover inside the school or in their vehicles. the game will resume 30 minutes after the last visible lightning. you'll also want to review game security policies. huntsville city schools now has a clear bag policy restricting the size of bags allowed into stadiums. casey... city council members are planning architectural changes for the joe davis stadium in huntsville. the stadium would call for 8 million dollars - which the city council says they can budget for. the baseball stadium would be turned into a multisport venue. marie happening right now -- a death investigation is underway after authorities say a body was found in florence. authorities say they have identified the body -- but aren't releasing the name just yet. authorities say they were notified of the body after a fisherman saw it floating in the tennessee river near the mouth of cypress creek. the limestone county sheriff is accused of stealing at least 84-thousand dollars from the sheriff's office. sheriff mike blakely was indicted on 13 counts. blakely turned himself in yesterday-- was booked -- posted bond -- and immediately returned to work. decatur police are looking for a robbery suspect this morning. joshua garner-banks is charged with robbery and assault. he's the suspect in a shooting that happened last night near gordon drive in decatur. in response to this missile test you see here conducted this week by the u.s., this morning, russian president vladimir putin order an "exaustive" response. putin said russia doesn't want an arms race. however he said they need to "study the level of threat posed by these u.s. actions" and "prepare