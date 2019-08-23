Speech to Text for BREAKING NEWS: Putin Orders Response To US

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 15 minutes --russian president vladimir putin --ordered "exhaustive" response --to us cruise missile test --video from us naval institute of test --putin said they don't want arms race --examining reciprocal measures --"study the level of threat posed by these us action" --"prepare a symmetrical response." --comes days after us tested a tomahawk cruise missile