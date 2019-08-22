Speech to Text for Approval of new bridge could impact North Alabama

asked to avoid the area if possible. if lawmakers in mobile decide to approve a new bridge paid for by tolls -- some say it could eventually have an impact right here in north alabama. the alabama state auditor told waay 31 the new bridge would place a big burden on every-day drivers who use the bridge. he says the alabama department of transportation could use the project as a jumping off point for similar projects across the state. that because of recently passed legislation. "the enabling legislation has been passed for tolls anywhere in alabama. aldot's plan for their tax of the future is tolls." if the bridge is approved it would cost drivers six dollars one way -- and drivers who use the bridge frequently would get discounts. i did some digging - and found the five most expensive toll bridges in the country. the "chesapeake bay bridge and tunnel" in virginia tops the list at up to 36- dollars round trip during peak season. the toll on the "verrazano narrows bridge" in new york is 19-dollars one- way. for the "george washington bridge" it's 15-dollars. the iconic golden gate bridge in san francisco costs almost 8-dollars to drive across. and the tacoma narrows bridge in washington is 6-dollars one- way. all of these offer discounted tolls for commuters and electronic payments.