Possible facelift for Joe Davis Stadium

sheriff's office. new tonight -- the dekalb county sheriffs office is asking for your help identifying two people. authorities say they were attempting to drill a hole in the fuel tank of a truck at "mike's tire" in crossville. the tank ignited and burned 5 vehicles along with a building. anyone with information is asked to call the dekalb county sheriff's office. new at ten -- joe davis stadium could get a major facelift in the next couple of years. waay 31's kody fisher was at the city council meeting tonight where they discussed the future of the stadium. kody what do we know? right now... joe davis stadium is all fenced up... with barbed wired on top of the fences to keep homeless people out of the stadium... but the plan presented to city council would take the stadium from this... to this... which would call for roughly 8 million dollars in investment by the city... the city had been trying to find a developer who would take over the property and build a multi-use venue... but that didn't come together... now the plan is to renovate the stadium themselves... the renderings showed at the city council meeting show a soccer field... but one city officials tells me the updated stadium could be used for any sport needing a field of that size... "bring it back to its roots, which was always a multi-use athletic facility. obviously, it was primarily baseball, but there's a lot of folks in huntsville that played their high school football in that stadium a few times, so really the idea is to take it back to what it was designed for." the city tells me there is not enough room in the budget for this coming fiscal year to tackle the renovation... but if the city council decides to move forward with this plan they would be able to budget money for the renovation... all of the city council members liked this idea at the meeting... now... the city council will need to approve architectural plans for the renovation before the project can go out to contractors to bid on it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... thank you kody. the future of joe davis stadium wasn't the only topic discussed by the city council. mayor battle's veto of a pay increase was upheld. council president devyn keith introduced a new ordinance to try again to give the mayor... and the rest of city council a raise... that won't be voted on until the next city